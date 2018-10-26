Netflix orders more German originals after ‘Dark’ success

Netflix ranks 'Dark' amongst its most successful foreign language series. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — With supernatural thriller Dark living up to its name, generating a good deal of praise from public and professional outlets alike, Netflix is preparing five more German originals for a worldwide audience.

Debuting in early 2019, a clutch of German-origin, Netflix-bound series were announced at industry conference Medientage in Munich on October 25, 2018, as reported by Variety.

The Barbarians focuses on an enormous and historic battle between Germanic fighters and the Holy Roman Empire, as experienced by three young people caught up in the event, while Tribes of Europa takes place in post-apocalyptic 2070.

High school romance meets online drug-dealing crime drama in Don’t Try This at Home, major label hip-hop fame and fortune gets mixed up with mob control in Skylines and a multigenerational Christmas gathering results in emotional secret sharing for Netflix’s fifth and as yet untitled project.

Netflix does not typically reveal audience figures, though it described Dark as one of its most-viewed foreign language series upon renewing the missing persons supernatural thriller for a second season. — AFP-Relaxnews