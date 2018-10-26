Ford recalls 1.5 million cars in North America on stall risk

An employee walks among vehicles at AutoAlliance Thailand, a Ford and Mazda joint venture plant, located in Rayong province, east of Bangkok September 17, 2013. — Reuters pic

DETROIT, Oct 26 — Ford announced yesterday a recall of about 1.5 million sedans to address a defect in fuel tank systems that could lead to possible vehicle stalls.

The recall covers Ford Focus cars from 2012 through 2018 with 2.0-liter engines to address valve problems that could result in a deformation of the fuel tank and inaccurate fuel level readings, the company said in a statement.

“This could lead to a stall while driving and/or an inability to restart the vehicle, which can increase the risk of a crash,” it said.

The recall affects about 1.3 million vehicles in the United States, 136,300 in Canada and 44,500 cars in Mexico.

Ford said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents due to the problem. — AFP-Relaxnews