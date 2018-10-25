KL Structure Plan 2020 to be gazetted by mid-November, FT minister says

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said the plan would also be presented to the public before Nov 15 along with a list of previous violations in development. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020 will be gazetted before mid-November, says Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the plan would also be presented to the public before Nov 15 along with a list of previous violations in development.

“The plan will be presented as discussed and agreed upon through public hearings held from 2008 to 2012.

“As it (the plan) had not been gazetted previously, it could be violated quite easily, where if a particular piece of land was meant to be developed into a public park, something else is done with it instead. This is why we have included the list of violations,” he told reporters after attending a lecture series organised by the Veritas Design Group here, today.

He said the development plan for the year 2040 will only be drafted once the 2020 plan was fully gazetted.

“The plan is likely to have some changes, encompassing improvements in the capital’s development planning, overcoming traffic congestion, especially in terms of public transport services to improve the quality of life of urban dwellers.

“It will also take into account the list of development violations committed previously, as a guide for developers,” he said.

The Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020 was launched in May 2008 and scheduled to be gazetted on July 1, 2012 however, it was postponed and has yet to be done.

Themed ‘People Property Place: Reinvigorating the city through community and the public realm’, Veritas Design Group (Veritas) hosted its annual lecture series aimed to share ideas on city development.

Veritas president David Mizan Hashim said it was important for property players and the government to interact with each other and share ideas, and that the lecture series was one the platforms to do so. — Bernama