Russia slams ‘politicised’ EU prize for Ukraine’s Sentsov

Oleg Sentsov, who was jailed by Russia for 20 years on terrorism charges, undergoes medical examination at a state hospital in Labytnangi, Russia, September 29, 2018. ― Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Press Service picture via Reuters

MOSCOW, Oct 25 ― Moscow today condemned as politicised a decision by the European Parliament to award the Sakharov human rights prize to Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is jailed in Russia.

“An absolutely politicised decision has been taken,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, claiming it was unclear on what grounds he had received the prestigious award.

“When I am asked about director Sentsov I feel like asking and I ask whether anyone watched his films. Practically no one has watched his films,” Zakharova added.

While there was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin, several lawmakers called the awarding an anti-Russian move.

Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy speaker of Russian parliament’s lower house, told state news agency TASS that the choice of Sentsov was “absolutely unfounded and rather crude.”

“This is another Russo-phobic step on the part of the European Parliament,” lawmaker Alexei Chepa told state news agency RIA Novosti.

“It is not clear to me for what achievements this man can be awarded or is it not important where and in what situation he is now?” he added.

The 42-year-old was awarded the 50,000 euro ($58,000) prize for an “exceptional contribution” to human rights around the world, the European Parliament’s political groups said.

In Ukraine, Sentsov’s family and supporters thanked European lawmakers for bestowing the award on Russia’s most famous prisoner, saying it would help raise his spirits.

He refused food for 145 days — from May to October — in a Russian prison above the Arctic Circle demanding that the Kremlin release all Ukrainian prisoners.

He however halted his high-profile protest earlier this month to avoid being force-fed.

Sentsov’s cousin Natalya Kaplan, who speaks on his behalf, said earlier today he did not know about the prize yet.

“I hope (this) will help Oleg to further stay strong and of course I am happy for him,” she told AFP. “He deserved this.” ― AFP