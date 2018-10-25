Special state police team to probe Bukit Kukus landslide

Police have set up a special team to investigate the landslide in Bukit Kukus, near Paya Terubong last Friday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 25 — Police have set up a special team to investigate the landslide in Bukit Kukus, near Paya Terubong last Friday, which killed nine foreign workers, while another person is reported missing.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Zainal Samah said he would head the team that would conduct a detailed investigation on various aspects to see if there was negligence in the incident.

“Further investigation on the incident is ongoing and up till today, the statements of 18 individuals including the families of the victims, related experts and project contractors have been recorded to assist in the probe.

“More people will be called to have their statements recorded and the police will try to complete the investigation paper as soon as possible before it is submitted to the public prosecutor for further action,” he told a news conference here today.

He said the police would also take the evidence of survivors in the incident after their condition was more stable.

Zainal said it would also cooperate with several other agencies that also conducted investigations into landslides such as the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia.

The landslide incident reported at the site of a paired road on Jalan Bukit Kukus last Friday resulted in nine foreign workers being killed while four others were injured.

The landslide at the Bukit Kukus paired road project site buried containers and the workers’ kongsi. — Bernama