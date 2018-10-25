34 students feared missing in Tg Malim forest

TANJUNG MALIM, Oct 25 — Thirty-four Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) students who were carrying out jungle-trekking activities are feared to have lost their way in the jungle here this afternoon.

Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Zaidi Salleh said his party received a report on the missing students at 6.25pm.

‘‘A search and rescue (SAR) operation is underway. We are seeking information (on the students) in many ways because the telephone coverage is very limited in the operating area,” he said in a statement today.

He said 11 people were involved in the SAR comprising seven firefighters, two policemen and two civilians. — Bernama