Malaysia’s Keanu Subba eyeing to upset Myanmar’s Phoe Thaw in his own backyard

Subba set to tarnish his opponent's perfect record. — Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

PETALING JAYA, October 25 — Malaysia Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Keanu Subba is set for battle in Yangon tomorrow with an eye to tarnish Phoe “Bushido” Thaw’s undefeated record (6-0).

The 24-year-old (6-3) is ready to upset the hometown favourite and admits he is in his best shape yet.

However his opponent’s record of five wins via knockout is something he will keep in mind at ‘ONE: Pursuit of Greatness’ in Myanmar.

“He is a dangerous striker as we’ve seen on several occasions. I love this match because it’s happening at his backyard and I love upsetting the fans.

“I’ll be expecting something hostile as the local fans will always be supportive of their local heroes, but I won’t let their jeers affect me. I’m happy and have never been more prepared,” Subba said.

The featherweight fighter has however spent most of the week analysing his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses and has found a way he could see off the fight.

“I feel he lacks experience on the ground, so I’m going to bring the fight to the ground and work my way to a victory from there.

“Ground and pound or a submission, I foresee something like that coming.”

Despite going into this card as the underdog, Subba is no stranger to finishing opponents — recording five first-round wins in ONE Championship, two via submission and another three via knockout.

“He’s definitely got more knockouts.

“But experts should know I’ve recorded a few victories in similar fashion a couple of years ago.”

His last victory via knockout came in September 2016 at ‘ONE: Unbreakable Warriors’.

He reversed his opponent’s attempt from a triangle armbar and started throwing heavy jabs before the referee called for an end inside 4:31 of round one.

The Monarchy MMA representative’s only other two knockouts came against Malaysia’s Rayner Kinsiong and Florian Garel.

Thaw’s takedown defence has yet to be tested, but Subba claims he is ready for a stand-up war anytime.

“I’m confident wherever this fight goes,” he says.