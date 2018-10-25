Terengganu FC and Perak meet in Malaysia Cup finals after 17 years

Terengganu FC captain Tchetche Hermann Brice Kipre. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The clash between Terengganu FC and Perak in the Malaysia Cup final this Saturday will most certainly recall the memories of their rivalry on the same stage in 1998 and 2001.

Terengganu FC, led by experienced coach Irfan Bakti, have a slight advantage based on their attacking numbers, with 27 goals from 10 matches.

The Turtles’ sensational striker Tchetche Kipre of Ivory Coast who has seven goals to his name and prolific striker Lee Andrew Tuck from Huddersfield, United Kingdom, are Irfan’s best bets to beat Perak stopper Muhammad Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy, who is also the national goalkeeper.

However, the 67-year-old coach knows that his defensive line-up is not as impressive as his attackers, and plugging leaks at the back would be of utmost priority.

The team currently allows an average of two goals per match, and this will be a worry for its supporters from the East Coast.

Meanwhile, ’The Bos Gaurus’, will want to add to its seven cup victories, with the last coming in 2000, when they defeated Negeri Sembilan 2-0, also at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The Perak attacking line-up is no less impressive, with Brazilian striker Gilmar Jose da Silva who has recorded seven goals throughout the Malaysia Cup campaign in good form.

The Perak defence, meanwhile, looks more robust on paper, as they have only shipped in an average of 1.1 goals throughout the campaign.

Coach Mehmet Durakovic, who had guided Selangor to the Malaysia Cup final in 2015 and 2016 seasons, looks to be the right fit to lead Perak to a positive result in this year’s finals.

Perak advanced to the Malaysia Cup final after a 7-2 aggregate win over Sabah while Terengganu FC won 3-2 against defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim in the other semi-final.

For the record, Perak won the Malaysia Cup in 1998 after edging Terengganu 5-3 in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Terengganu FC (known as Terengganu in 2001) were crowned Malaysia Cup champions in the 2001 edition, defeating Perak 2-1 in the match played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama