Putrajaya can recoup ‘crooked bridge’ spending, Dr M insists

BANGKOK, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today sought to allay concerns surrounding the controversial “crooked bridge” project connecting Johor and Singapore, saying that Putrajaya can recover the money to be spent developing the project.

“So we are not wasting anybody’s money, except that we are going to build [the bridge] because we can recover the money through various tolls and all that and it is a necessity to build another bridge.

The “crooked bridge” project was first proposed by Dr Mahathir during his first stint as prime minister but was later rejected by his successor Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi after the latter came to power.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim’s suggestion last week for Putrajaya to instead focus on improving healthcare in the country, especially the stalled public hospital project in Pasir Gudang.

The RM500 million public hospital project was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan, but was hit with controversy due to its high cost.

It is now among several projects the government is reviewing to reduce the nation’s debt.

However, Dr Mahathir today said that it is the people and the government who will decide on the best use of the nation’s funds.

“Whether the fund is used well or not will be determined by the people, and their government. We don’t question other people making money for themselves. That is their right,” he replied.