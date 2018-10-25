Ministry reviewing guidelines on funding to sports bodies

Sim said the status of sports bodies was the same as NGOs and they were fully responsible in running their internal management and affairs without government or politicians’ interference. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Youth and Sports Ministry is reviewing guidelines for funding allocation to sports bodies in efforts to restore professionalism and transparency in the organisations involved, said its Deputy Minister Steven Sim.

He said the move was also to stop the notion that that appointing politicians to hold high positions in the organisations would help facilitate fundraising efforts and in dealing with the government.

“This situation arises when there are non-compliance with key performance indicator (KPI) guidelines in terms of granting of funds and other expenses,” he said.

He said this in reply to Nor Azrina Surip’s (PH-Merbok) who questioned the government’s effort in handling problems caused by interference of politicians and in reinstating management rights to members of the sports organisations, during the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to Sim the status of sports bodies was the same as non-governmental organisations and they were fully responsible in running their internal management and affairs without government or politicians’ interference.

He said the committee members of the sports bodies were elected by members during the annual general meeting and the government do not have the right to intervene in determining the leadership of the sports bodies.

As such he hoped the move would enliven the spirit of the sports and in promoting sports bodies as a neutral body that focuses on the development of sports in the country. — Bernama