IGP: Police successfully rescue family members of former IS terrorist stranded in Syria

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The police managed to rescue three family members of a former Malaysian Islamic State (IS) terrorist left stranded in Syria, and brought them back safely to Malaysia on October 6.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the process of bringing the woman and her two children, aged two and five, took almost one month.

He said the mission was made possible with cooperation from Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation which constantly exchanged and shared information with the Malaysian police.

According to Mohamad Fuzi, the police began plans to bring home the family following the death of the woman’s husband who was an IS fighter, in February.

“So far, 102 Malaysians suspected of joining IS have been found stranded in the turbulent country (Syria) and out of the number, 37 are dead including the mastermind,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman, here today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

In addition, Mohamad Fuzi also called on Malaysians in Syria to file requests to return to Malaysia.

“I urge those (Malaysians) who are in Syria to get in touch with the Malaysian police and for those who wish to return to their families and homes, we will try our best to help them. Their struggle for Daesh in Syria is in vain,” he said, adding that the police will also help arrange for their flight tickets back home via Turkey. — Bernama