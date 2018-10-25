Party delegates will decide if MCA to stay or leave BN, president says

Wee who is running for the party’s top post in the Nov 4 party election said it is not for him to call on such major decision and would leave it for MCA delegates to make a decision during its general assembly on December 2. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — MCA delegates will decide whether the party will remain or leave the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, says MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee who is running for the party’s top post in the Nov 4 party election said it is not for him to call on such major decision and would leave it for MCA delegates to make a decision during its general assembly on December 2.

“I want to make it very clear, if I am elected as party President, I will set a timeframe by December 2 and leave it to the central delegates to decide, my stand is clear.

“In my opinion, whatever decision made by the party later, we have to follow,” he told reporters at Parliament’s lobby here today.

He was asked to comment on the pledge made by MCA presidential candidate Gan Ping Sieu who wanted to immediately bring MCA out of BN if he was elected as the party president in the party’s elections.

Gan was reportedly saying on Monday that he believed MCA would be better off as an independent party as BN had abandoned the original principles of the coalition.

The Chinese communal party was almost wiped out in the May 9 general election, leaving Wee as the sole Member of Parliament that survived. — Benama