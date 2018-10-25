Group urges govt to repeal Sosma and be fair to Atipsom detainees

Ikhlas’s president Datuk Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah said family members of the Atipsom detainees are concerned over the fate of their children who are still remanded under Sosma and not allowed bail. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — The Small and Medium Entrepreneurs Alliance of Malaysia (Ikhlas) handed over a memorandum to the Attorney General (AG) today, seeking fairness from the government for those detained under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

Ikhlas’s president Datuk Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah said family members of the Atipsom detainees are concerned over the fate of their children who are still remanded under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012, and not allowed bail.

He said the detention should not be discussed under Sosma because the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had promised that Sosma would be dissolved and abolished in July.

“I urge the Attorney General to weigh the factors of justice for Atipsom offenders who are being remanded under Sosma,” he told reporters after handing over the memorandum to an officer at the AG’s Chambers, Wasri Ahmad Sujan, here today.

Mohd Ridzuan said the families of more than 100 detainees throughout the country also requested that the Chief Justice directs High Court judges to postpone all Atipsom case trials until the AG considered repealing Sosma. — Bernama