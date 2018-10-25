Minister thanks Buddhist group for help rendered in Bukit Kukus landslide rescue efforts

Ministry of Human Resources M Kulasegaran at a press conference after a site visit to Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 25 — A federal minister today commended the Buddhist Tzu Chi Merit Society for providing assistance to rescue workers immediately after the landslide at Bukit Kukus last Friday.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said it was in a very “Malaysian” spirit that the religious organisation helped by providing food and water to the 150 rescue workers for the five days of the search and recovery operations.

“We really appreciate their help, I am proud of them for coming out to help and staying on for so many days,” he said in a press conference after visiting the site of the landslide in Paya Terubong here.

He praised the volunteers of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) for going to the site daily without being asked to do so.

“I heard this is not the first time they have done this, they do this at every disaster site all over the country, this is phenomenal, I hope to meet with them one day,” he said.

Volunteers from the Buddhist Tzu Chi Merit Society turned up at Bukit Kukus just hours after the landslide last Friday.

The society’s Penang commissioner Khoo Boo Leong said they went to the site to evaluate the situation and to see how they could assist in the search and recovery operations on Friday.

“After that, we did a headcount of the search and recovery operations so that we can prepare adequate food and drinks for them,” he said.

The society provided at least 300 packets of rice each day for both lunch and dinner and 150 packets of roti canai for breakfast.

They also prepared at least 400 buns and 400 bottles of mineral water each day.

“We noticed the media were standing outside the gates with no shade or places to sit so we set up three canopies with three tables and 30 chairs for the media,” Khoo said.

Each day, at least two to three volunteers will be stationed at the site to distribute the food and drinks.

The society packed up its canopies, tables and chairs after the search and recovery operations ended on Tuesday.