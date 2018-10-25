Failure to control water run-off among causes of Bukit Kukus landslide, says minister

Ministry of Human Resources M Kulasegaran during a site visit to Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 25 — The Bukit Kukus landslide, which killed nine workers at a construction site, was caused by three main factors including the failure to control surface water run-off at the site, the Human Resources Minister revealed today.

M. Kulasegaran said they were the findings in an initial report by the Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and the forensic engineers from the DOSH headquarters.

“The report summary states that the incident was caused by inadequate measures to control soil movement, inadequate drainage system to control surface water run-off and inadequate measures to control water seepage at the site,” he said after visiting the site of the landslide in Paya Terubong here today.

He said stern action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, if any form of negligence or non-compliance is found in regards to the incident.

He added that action can be taken under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

On the Bukit Kukus landslide, he noted that at least 42,000 tonnes of earth fell onto the containers stacked on the slopes at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project.

“The impact of that landslide is equivalent to 2,000 10-wheel vehicles falling onto the containers,” he said.

Kulasegaran said the ministry is taking a new approach to achieve its goal of reducing fatal work site accidents in the country.

“We have taken the ‘safe-by-design’ approach under the Occupational Safety and Health in the Construction Industry Management 2017 (OSHCIM) guidelines,” he said.

He explained that this approach will eliminate design-out hazard by implementing the safe-by-design measures before the construction starts.

He added that OSHCIM focuses on sustainable development, accountability and resilience especially in the construction sector.

The Bukit Kukus landslide, which occurred last Friday, killed nine workers and injured four others.

A stop work order has been issued against the project by DOSH and the Penang Island City Council pending full investigations into the cause of the incident.