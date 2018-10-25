TCC Group says has taken initial steps in TRX investment

Datuk Darell Leiking said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi will lead Frasers’ team and further engage with Miti. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Thai Charoen Corporation (TCC) Group Chairman Tan Sri Charoen Sirivadhanabakdi says its subsidiary, Frasers Property, has taken initial steps to look into possible investment in Tun Razak Exchange.

International Trade and Industries Minister (Miti) Datuk Darell Leiking said Charoen’s son Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi will lead Frasers’ team and further engage with Miti.

“Nevertheless, his group is going to invest more in Malaysia via Big C, a popular hypermarket chain in Thailand. Big C plans to open a store in Kedah,” he said in a statement today.

Darrel also said that Charoen mentioned that TCC Group is committed to improving tourist experience through its ownership of a series of hotel chains worldwide under the Meridien, Marriott and other hotel chains.

“Since Malaysia has always been a popular tourist destination, it’s only natural for both sides to seek cooperation to further boost tourism.

“Dr Mahathir has said that Malaysia is an incredibly beautiful place and tourist numbers will continue to increase, hence the importance of ensuring their safety as they will bring wealth to the country,” he said.

Darrel is currently in Thailand accompanying Dr Mahathir for his state visit. — Bernama