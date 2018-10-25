Christopher Raeburn snapped up by Timberland

British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn poses for a photograph at his studio in Hackney, east London March 16, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn has reportedly been snapped up as the new global creative director of the footwear and clothing brand Timberland.

The designer, who has carved out a name for himself thanks to his successful eponymous brand, will unveil his first full collection for the brand for Fall/Winter 2020, WWD reports. He will continue to head up his own label, which is based in London.

“Christopher will be central in helping to bring Timberland’s brand creative vision and purpose to life, not just in our product collections, but in our store environments and marketing — literally every touchpoint we have with the consumer,” Jim Pisani, global brand president, Timberland, told WWD.

The designer himself added that the collaboration will be an innovative one, saying: “I challenged Jim and told him it’s going to have to be comfortable — and uncomfortable. That’s the very nature of the way that I work. It really is about changing things, and innovating.”

Raeburn, who founded his own label in 2009, is known for his innovative work with used and repurposed materials, and has previously incorporated everything from old military jackets to parachutes into his catwalk collections. This focus on sustainability is something Timberland is said to be keen to maximise, in line with the brand’s wider environmentally-friendly goals, which include the aim of sourcing 100% of its leather from gold or silver-rated LWG tanneries by the year 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews