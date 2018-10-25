PM: Hishammuddin on his own if hunting Jho Low

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok October 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 25 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is welcome to help locate and bring fugitive tycoon Jho Low home, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister however added that no government support will be provided to the former Umno minister and that he will be on his own.

“No I’m not taking any offer. If he wants to do it, he can do it. I don’t have to ask him to be my representative or anything. No way

“He can do it himself. If he says he can, he’s welcome to do so,” he told the Malaysian media here.

“Anybody who think they can contact Jho Low and bring him home, we will accept,” he added.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had yesterday said that he welcomes the former defence minister’s offer to leverage his relationships in China to secure the extradition of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, popularly known as Jho Low.

Without touching on the former Umno vice-president’s motive, Fuzi had said he would have no issue if the latter could secure the return of Low and his father.

On Monday, Hishammuddin said he was planning a visit to China in his own personal capacity soon and was ready to approach his contacts there to broach the topic of sending Low back to Malaysia.

Low was charged in absentia with money laundering here and remains wanted for investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He is previously believed to be in China and Taiwan, but his precise location remains unknown.

Hishammuddin said the 1MDB case would not be solved unless Low is brought back to face the law.