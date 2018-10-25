Leica announces new film camera... or is it?

Leica unveils new M10-D digital camera in analog film style. — Picture courtesy of Leica

LONDON, Oct 25 — Yesterday Leica announced the Leica M10-D digital camera that’s disguised as an analog film camera. The device is even complete with a film advance lever that’s actually just a thumb support. Vintage is in, right?

While it seems to be a trend for brands producing digital devices from phones to TVs want to enlarge screen displays, Leica has chosen to go back in time and omit one completely with its new Leica M10-D.

In fact, the screen (or lack thereof) is not the only retro feature of the device. To modify the exposure without a display, the camera is instead equipped with a mechanical knob where a screen would typically be placed to mimic the film sensitivity wheel present on analogue devices. In fact, all the M10-D settings are adjusted via manual control elements as a nod to the age-old method of the ‘80s — even the wifi is activated through a hard switch.

To complete the vintage aesthetic, Leica included a “thumb rest” styled as a film advance lever to help photographers stabilise the device when shooting, especially when using a single hand.

However, the M10-D is still a digital camera despite its analog aesthetic, and it can connect to iOS and Android devices via a WLAN function that keeps as much of the visually digital functioning away from the camera as possible. The new FOTOS application also provides the device with modern digital camera functions like remotely controlling the device, modifying the image format, and being able to digitally download and share shots on social media.

Ultimately, the specs closely resemble those of the M10-P including premium pricing: The Leica M10-D arrives in stores starting this week for US$7,995 (RM33,300). The complementary FOTOS app is available for free on the App Store, as well as through the Play Store.

So if you find yourself too disconnected with your subjects by looking at a screen or find Polaroids just a bit too primitive for your style, the M10-D may be just your retro camera dream that discreetly features today’s tech. — AFP-Relaxnews