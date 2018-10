Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who is seeking to nullify Shafie’s (pic) appointment. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — The High Court here will decide on November 7 if the appointment of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as chief minister by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on May 10 is lawful.

Judge Yew Jen Kie set the date after hearing four and a half hours of submissions in the suit filed by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who is seeking to nullify Shafie’s appointment.

MORE TO COME