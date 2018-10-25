Wall St on course for bounce after tech selloff

US stock index futures rose today helped by strong quarterly results reports from Comcast, Microsoft and electric carmaker Tesla. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 25 — US stock index futures rose today, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set to rebound from its worst day since 2011, helped by strong quarterly results reports from Comcast, Microsoft and electric carmaker Tesla.

Microsoft jumped 2.3 per cent in premarket trading after topping consensus estimates for both revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for its Azure cloud computing and Office 365 software products.

Tesla surged 11 per cent after the electric carmaker made good on billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk’s promise it would yield a net profit in the quarter, encouraging hopes it will not have to raise more capital soon.

The results came as a relief to Wall Street, battered this week by a series of sluggish outlooks from manufacturers and chipmakers worried about the impact of tariffs and a trade war with China on profits and global growth.

Warnings on chip demand Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics helped push the Nasdaq into correction territory on Wednesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 erased all of their yearly gains, sparking a rout on global stock markets.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices plunged 20.2 per cent after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates in its own results release after the bell yesterday.

That was countered by profit beats for Twitter, whose shares rose 13 per cent, Ford and Visa.

Dour outlook

The S&P 500, on a tear for almost a decade, has racked up only four daily gains so far in October as a range of worries, from rising borrowing costs and bond yields to Italy’s budget and US congressional elections weighed on sentiment.

Results from S&P 500 companies have pushed up third-quarter profit growth estimates to 22.4 per cent from an earlier 21.6 per cent, but the run of dour outlooks has pulled down fourth-quarter growth estimates to 19.5 per cent from 20 per cent, according to Refinitiv data.

Intel, Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon were all up more than 2 per cent ahead of their own results releases, due after market today.

Apple and Facebook also rose more than 1.5 per cent.

At 7:19am ET, Dow e-minis were up 178 points, or 0.72 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.75 points, or 0.82 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 88 points, or 1.29 per cent.

Economic data at 8.30am ET is expected to show overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, have dropped 1 per cent in September, from a 4.4 per cent surge in the previous month. — Reuters