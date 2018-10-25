Umno Youth wants Zahid to go on leave pending outcome of corruption trial

Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi waves as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex after his court hearing in Putrajaya October 19, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Umno Youth wing has urged party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to go on leave pending the court decision on graft charges brought against him.

“For us, taking leave from carrying out his duties as president is not an assumption of guilt,” Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a statement today.

“He should instead be given the chance to focus his efforts on clearing his name in the court of law over the 45 charges he faces.”

Asyraf added that it stood by the fact that if the former deputy prime minister is not convicted, he should be treated as an innocent man according to the principles of Islam.

“Let the process of law take its course of justice, transparency, and without prejudice in the courtrooms and not for him to be punished by the media,” he said.

On Monday, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Ahmad Zahid’s position will be discussed at the party’s supreme council meeting next month

Last Friday, Ahmad Zahid claimed trial to 10 counts of criminal breach of trust and eight counts of bribery involving RM42 million and 27 counts of money-laundering involving RM72 million.