Twitter delivers strong results, lifting shares

The Twitter logo is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange before the company's IPO in New York, November 7, 2013. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 — Twitter reported today better than expected profits and revenues in the third quarter, igniting a strong rally in shares of the key social network.

The San Francisco group delivered a US$789 million (RM3.29 billion) profit, compared to a net loss of US$21 million in the previous year, as revenues grew 29 per cent to US$758 million.

Twitter shares rallied 12 per cent in premarket trade following the results, as the markets overlooked a dip in the number of users.

Average monthly active users totalled 326 million, down from 335 million in the previous quarter. The company said the drop came from efforts to weed out fake and inauthentic accounts. The recently enacted privacy rules in the European Union also had an effect. — AFP