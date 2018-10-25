Pakatan MPs playing truant in Parliament? I’ll cane them, Dr M jokes

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok October 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 25 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has promised to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs a stern talking to for their absence at the Dewan Rakyat.

The prime minister joked to the press here that he may have to resort to “caning” the absent MPs to serve them a lesson.

“I will talk to them again. A lecture... or I might cane them or something,” said Dr Mahathir.

Earlier today, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said Cabinet members and their deputies should be more disciplined and attend the Parliament sitting as scheduled.

This was after the absence of the Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy, Datuk Azis Jamman, for Question Time in Parliament today.

Their answers were instead read by Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Two days ago, upset by the low turnout during his turn to debate the government’s mid-term review of the 11th Malaysian Plan, Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak lamented that he should just write Facebook posts in the future since ministers and their deputies were disinclined to listen to him.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran however, pointed out that Parliament debates are broadcast “live” and lawmakers can follow them remotely.