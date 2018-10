Members of Sri Lankan web journalist association hold placards during a protest condemning the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 25, 2018. ― Reuters pic

DUBAI, Oct 25 ― The Saudi public prosecutor said that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated, state TV al-Ekhbariya reported today.

Prosecutors are interrogating suspects on the basis of information provided by a joint Saudi-Turkish task force, the report said. ― Reuters