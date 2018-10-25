Bursa Malaysia ends in negative territory

Bursa Malaysia ended in negative territory today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended in negative territory today as the decline on Wall Street dented local market sentiment throughout the day.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 3.45 points to its intraday high of 1,686.59 from yesterday’s close of 1,690.04.

After opening 10.68 points weaker at 1,679.36, the index also touched a low of 1,670.34.

A dealer said on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 3.09 per cent to 2,656.10, the Nasdaq Composite index reduced 4.43 per cent at 7,108.40 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.41 per cent to 24,583.42.

“The market is jittery, caused by weak US housing data, mixed corporate earnings results, trade war fears and worries of slowing global economy,” he added.

On the technical front, Kenanga Research said the FBM KLCI’s outlook was increasingly bearish and was now below the 1,700 psychological support, staging yet another downtrend.

“With key momentum indicators still in negative territory, support levels are identified at 1,658 and 1,614. Should market sentiment improve, key levels of resistance to look for are at 1,735 and 1,760,” it said in a note.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Maybank recovered nine sen to RM9.47, Public Bank rose two sen to RM24.90, Tenaga was 10 sen higher at RM14 while Petronas Chemicals fell nine sen to RM9.25.

As for actives, Hibiscus Petroleum eased three sen to RM1.09, Inari was 12 sen lower at RM1.93 and Prestariang lost one sen to 51 sen.

Market breadth was negative with losers overwhelming gainers 768 to 173 with 333 counters unchanged, 639 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Volume was lower at 2.24 billion units valued at RM2.33 billion, from 2.34 billion units valued at RM1.92 billion transacted yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index fell 78.01 points to 11,602.75, the FBM Emas Shariah Index diminished 76.18 points to 11,538.99 and the FBMT 100 Index contracted 68.52 points to 11,456.67.

The FBM Ace Index shrank 112.93 points to 4,811.65 and the FBM 70 was 255.35 points weaker at 13,244.78.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 63.2 points to 7,317.43, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.99 points to 167.75 and the Financial Services Index fell 35.66 points to 17,180.78.

Main Market volume rose to 1.49 billion shares worth RM2.18 billion, from 1.46 billion shares worth RM1.72 billion recorded yesterday.

Warrants turnover was lower at 452.18 million units valued at RM94.82 million, from 521.67 million units worth RM138.24 million transacted yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 297.81 million shares worth RM60.61 million, from 359.21 million shares worth RM60.32 million registered yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 133.90 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (222.76 million), construction (79.84 million), technology (370.56 million), SPAC (362,000), financial services (56.62 million), property (84.71 million), plantations (19.99 million), REITs (5.8 million), closed/fund (21,700), energy (386.78 million), healthcare (33.26 million), telecommunication and media (47.41 million), transportation and logistics (11.28 million) and utilities (39.50 million). — Bernama