Ringgit ends lower versus US dollar for sixth day running

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The ringgit closed lower against the firmer US dollar for the sixth consecutive day today in line with other emerging currencies.

The US dollar remained tilted to the upside as risk appetite continued to wane amid extended sell-off in the markets, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1680/1710 versus the greenback from 4.1655/1675 yesterday.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said risk-off on the back of the overnight Wall Street equity rout had soured global market sentiment and resulted in frail sentiment for equities. — Bernama