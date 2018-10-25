Our judoka is clean, Perak exco insists after athlete fails dope test

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee says the Perak Judo athlete is clean despite failing a doping test. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 25 — Perak youth and sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee said today that there is no element of substance abuse in the case of a 21-year-old judoka who failed an Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia (Adamas) test.

He said the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allows the usage of triamcinolone acetonide parent (TAC) via intra-articular injection.

Requesting that the athlete not be named, Lee said that she was injected with TAC on her steniorcervoicular joint on September 9 following a shoulder injury during a training session three days earlier.

“Based on the report submitted by Adamas, it is clearly stated that the sample result shows a content of 30ml TAC, which is within the standard of allowed dosage,” he told reporters.

“Even though TAC is listed as prohibited for athletes, the Wada 2018 prohibited list stated that the detection of TAC due to intra-articular injection is acceptable, whether the athlete is in competition or out of competition,” he added.

Lee said that the purpose of the treatment was to repair the judoka’s injury and reduce her pain and not to cheat.

The athlete was the sole individual to win a gold medal in Judo for Perak in the 63 kg category during the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak.

Lee said an internal committee has been formed to supervise the development of the issue.

“We are still in the midst of the hearing stage as the investigation is still ongoing. The process will take about two weeks,” he said.

Lee said the state government is determined to fight for the rights of the athlete as well as keep her good name.

“We personally know the athlete; she sacrificed one of her semesters just for the competition and worked hard to achieve the victory.

“The treatment received by the athlete is not against any anti-doping regulation. Any report on a Perak athlete abusing a prohibited substance is deemed false in all ways. Our athlete is clean,” he said.

Adamas director Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz had told a press conference on Tuesday that the Perak athlete and a weightlifter from Pahang were confirmed positive for dope.

He said this was the second time the 21-year-old athlete from Pahang was found positive for drug abuse after failing a doping test in 2016, while it was a first time for the judoka.

“Previously the (Pahang) athlete had been positive on anabolic steroids and this time the laboratory test results found that his sample contained methylhexaneamine and dimenthybutylamine.

“The sample from the judo athlete from Perak also contained the prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide,” he said.