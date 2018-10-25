Former ‘spy chief’ says had to borrow money for RM500,000 bail

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid claimed today she was forced to borrow money to settle her RM500,000 bail after she claimed trial to criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) today.

The former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general was quoted by Malaysiakini as confirming the matter.

“Yes, yes, I had to borrow [some] money,” she said when met outside the court’s bail counter at about 3.40pm.

However, she declined further comment on her charge this morning.

Hasanah had earlier claimed trial to committing the offence in her capacity as a civil servant in the Research Department of the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9 this year.

The prosecution, led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, initially sought a bail of RM1 million, but Hasanah’s lawyer sought for this to be reduced to RM300,000 by arguing that the former amount would effectively force her to remain in custody for the duration of the trial.

Shaharudin asked the court to consider his 61-year-old client’s physical wellbeing, and noted that this was her first time being charged with any offence.

Judge Azman Ahmad ordered the amount to be paid today with two sureties and instructed Hasanah to surrender her international passport to the court until the trial is over.