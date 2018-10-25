Kremlin alarmed by report that US led drone attack on Russian base in Syria

A Russian military jet takes off from the country’s air base in Hmeymin, Syria, in this still image taken from video, March 15, 2016. ― Russian Ministry of Defence picture via Reuters

MOSCOW, Oct 25 ― The Kremlin said today that it was very alarmed by a report from the Russian Defence Ministry alleging that a US spy plane coordinated a drone attack on Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria in January.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said earlier today that a US Poseidon-8 spy plane had helped coordinate an attack by 13 drones on the base, the TASS news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not rule out that President Vladimir Putin would raise the alleged drone attack with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders are expected to meet in Paris on Nov. 11. ― Reuters