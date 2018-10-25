Absent for own session, deputy home minister says didn’t expect earlier turn

Azis explained that both he and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were absent from Parliament as they had a ministry event to attend in the morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Deputy Ho me Minister Datuk Azis Jamman has defended minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his own absence from Parliament this morning, saying they both did not expect an earlier turn for the Question Time session.

After deputy economic affairs minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin was made to answer on their behalf, Azis said both of them had attended a ministry event this morning.

“We had an official event at the ministry earlier this morning. At the time we did not know it was already question nine, and did not expect four MPs to be absent, which rarely happens.

“But we had discussed this over and took note over the matter. It was a technical problem we had our officers on stand by and that was why the answer was delivered by the economic affairs deputy minister,” he said, referring to Radzi.

Listed as the 13th question in the Order Paper, Azis said usually the questions would only go up to the 10th question.

Earlier in the Dewan Rakyat, Radzi had answered on behalf of the Home Ministry during Question Time as both its minister and his deputy were absent, causing a stir from the Opposition.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said that based on the Standing Orders, the question may be answered by ministers or deputies from other ministries.

Section 24(1) of the Orders states that any minister may reply to questions asked in the Order Paper during Question Time, if a written reply was not ordered by the Speaker.