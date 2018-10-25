After Perak, Pahang told to stop allowing projects on Cameron Highlands

Dr Xavier told Perak and Pahang to strengthen their enforcement on land encroachment and take action on those responsible for it. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

IPOH, Oct 25 — Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar today urged the state governments of Perak and Pahang to stop sanctioning new development or agricultural projects on Cameron Highlands to prevent landslides.

He said Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has already directed Perak to stop issuing such permits for land under their jurisdiction.

“Perak will definitely heed the Ruler’s directive and now I really hope Pahang will follow suit as well,” Dr Xavier told reporters after witnessing the sultan proclaim Kinta Valley as the countrys second national geopark at the Gunung Lang Recreational Park here.

“We have to ensure that the future of Cameron is guaranteed and its sustainability protected,” he said.

Two major landslides had occurred there within a span of 10 days.

Three Myanmar farm workers died after their house collapsed in a landslide last week in Kuala Terla, one of the towns on the Pahang highlands.

Another landslide at Kuala Terla yesterday closed a road to the town for almost four hours from 5pm.

Dr Xavier told Perak and Pahang to strengthen their enforcement on land encroachment and take action on those responsible for it.

“We have to bring the law onto them, and we need to use the full power of the law in order to make sure they stop such illegal activities.

“We have to stop all illegal activities to check on the stability of the hill station, and later come up with a solution agreed by both the state governments. I through the ministry will fully cooperate to stabilise the hill,” he said.