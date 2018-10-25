Dr M: Me join Umno? ‘Disgusted’ members can join PPBM instead

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok October 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 25 — Amid overtures to rejoin his old party Umno, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has given a counter-offer today to members of the Barisan Nasional component.

In a lunch dialogue with the Malaysian diaspora here, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman said that anyone “disgusted” with Umno can instead apply to enter the splinter party.

“So because of the Malay votes being necessary, we formed a party that is a fair copy of Umno in terms of membership, but has got different philosophies, different ideas from Umno,” he said.

“We want to get rid of corruption and the likes. So we formed a Malay or Bumiputera party, so that we can get the support of the rural Malays, because without their support, it is difficult for the [then] Opposition ever to achieve victory and form the government.”

“But in the future of course we will see, as we are not multiracial, and we hope that the people who are disgusted with Umno would eventually join us, but we cannot give them leading roles as leaders of PPBM,” the Langkawi MP added.

He added that Umno members vying to join PPBM have to also be temporarily barred from contesting in the party’s polls, to avoid the party looking like Umno.

Dr Mahathir said that PPBM is aiming to become the 1946 version of Umno, which he said was focused on providing good governance, and had even fought for the country’s independence.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had yesterday invited Dr Mahathir — who left the party in February 2016 — to rejoin the party.