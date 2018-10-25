Najib says CBT charges ‘dumbfounding’, claims he acted in nation’s interest

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 25 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today claimed the Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT) charges he is facing are “dumbfounding”.

According to a report by The Star Online, Najib said his conscience was clear and the decisions made concerning the money he was today charged with was in the interest of the nation.

“When you receive certain money, you have to pay it back, otherwise you would be in default. And that could lead to a lapse in the bond market, which is very serious,” Najib reportedly said at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here today.

Najib and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah were jointly charged with six counts of CBT involving more than RM6 billion.

Najib had also said that the funds mentioned in court were not missing.

“Don’t assume that the money has disappeared. It has not. Whatever we did, we can prove in court that it was done with the interest of the country in mind, God willing,” The Star Online quoted him as saying.

Najib added that it was irregular for the charge sheet to be given five minutes before he was to be charged in court.

“This is not something that should have happened,” he said.