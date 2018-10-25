No more delay, set up taskforce to probe Teoh’s case — Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy

OCTOBER 25 — Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy expresses our regret on the statement by Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin that police are still awaiting orders and the investigation scope to reopen the probe into the death of former DAP political aide Teoh Beng Hock.

Since the announcement that the Cabinet had agreed to re-open Teoh’s case on 20 June 2018, there has been no progress after four months. We demand that there be no more delay on the investigation.

The scope of investigation is clear enough that all personnel involved, directly or indirectly, in causing the death of Teoh Beng Hock must be re-investigated and prosecuted in accordance to Malaysian law. These personnel include MACC officers and the mastermind who orchestrated the politically-motivated investigation in 2009.

Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy urges the government to take swift action to set up a special task force to re-open the case of Teoh Beng Hock. The family has long waited for justice since 2009.

We reiterate that the previous re-investigation led by police officer Amar Singh is a disappointing one. After the Court of Appeal overturned the open verdict ruling by the inquest in 2014, Amar Singh led a special police team to probe Teoh’s wife rather than MACC officers, which is tantamount to adding salt to injury to the victim’s family. Moreover, the police and the Attorney General’s chambers took 20 months to complete the investigation and concluded that “there is no criminal element in Teoh’s case”, which caused public outrage.

Considering the lackadaisical attitude of the police and AG’s chambers under the BN regime, we contend that the new investigation cannot solely rely on the police and AG’s chambers alone. We propose that the special taskforce be led by the former court of appeal judge Hamid Sultan and law professor Azmi Sharom, while the taskforce should comprise representatives of Suhakam, the Bar Council, the police and AG’s chambers.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.