Home Ministry to Hishammuddin: No need for China trip, just hand us the info

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Azis Jamman has advised Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein against going to China to help secure the extradition of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

The Sepanggar MP said it is best for the former defence minister to share whatever information he has on Low, also known as Jho Low, to allow the Home Affairs Ministry to track him down.

“The best way for him now is to give the ministry any information he has. He does not need to go there. It is better for him to hand over the info. Whether it is the police or ministry, we know how to find him [Low],” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

On Monday, Hishammuddin said he had planned a visit to China in his own capacity and was ready to approach his contacts to broach the topic of sending Low back to Malaysia.

Low was charged in absentia with money laundering here and remains wanted for investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He is variously believed to be in China and Taiwan, but his precise location remains unknown.