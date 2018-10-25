PM to Malaysians overseas: Go abroad, make money, but come back

Dr Mahathir reiterated his previous ambition that Malaysia will be one of the 'Asian tigers'. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGKOK, Oct 25 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has pleaded to Malaysians staying overseas today to return home and help rebuild the nation, even as he encouraged them to gain experience and earn better wages elsewhere.

The prime minister related that he has met many Malaysians during his trips abroad, and found that they could earn better wages abroad.

“Recently I had to go to the United Nations [General Assembly], and I stopped over in Britain, and again, I met so many Malaysians. A lot of Malaysians are now living outside the country.

“I hope that it’s not because they don’t like Malaysia. I hope they still like Malaysia but they find that making money outside the country is much easier, and they go abroad and live abroad,” he told the Malaysian diaspora during a lunch dialogue here today.

Dr Mahathir also said that he found that many Malaysian are part of the cabin crew in airlines based overseas, such as in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

“It’s alright. You can stay abroad, make money, but come back because we need you to serve the county, after you have gained experience in other country,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also sought to assure the crowd that the “rehabilitation” process of the government is taking its course despite taking a lot of time.

He also reiterated his previous ambition that Malaysia will be one of the “Asian tigers”, which he previously mentioned while tabling the revised 11th Malaysian Plan.

Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan were previously dubbed as Asian Tigers, and had experienced rapid economic growth in a phenomenon known as the “Asian Miracle”.

Malaysia and three other countries ― Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand ― were previously known as Tiger Cub economies due to the similar economic growth rates.