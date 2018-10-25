Shopee follows up 9.9 success with 11.11 sale

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — As online shopping grows ever popular with Malaysians, lifestyle brands are eager to join up with Shopee.

Hence, following the success of Shopee’s recent 9.9 Super Shopping Day, the 11.11 Big Sale till Nov 11 was launched today featuring over 100 brands and 15,000 sellers.

At the event, Shopee partnered Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) for the first Shopee 11.11 KLFW Runway Night featuring brands joining the Shopee 11.11 Big Sale for the first time including Tarik Jeans, Poplook, JTNC by Justin Chew and MIKASERIES by Zoey Rahman.

Shopee has also scaled up collaborations with brands like Digi, Pizza Hut, MBO Cinemas, Traveloka, FPX and Standard Chartered, while brands like Watsons, Mr DIY, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, NYX and PETPET will be offering free shipping with a minimum spend of RM11.

“Shopee is committed to delivering the best online shopping experience to consumers in the region,” said Shopee regional managing director, Ian Ho.

“This is the third year that we are running our 11.11 event and it is going to be our biggest ever. We are proud to stand with more than 50 renowned local brands to waive the Sales and Service Tax (SST),” he added.

A key reason for Shopee’s success in the region is its localised approach, therefore the Shopee 11.11 Big Sale will continue its partnership with iconic Malaysian celebrities and brands for an expanded line-up of exclusive deals from the Shopee Celebrity Squad which includes Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Nora Danish and Izara Aishah.

The Shopee 11.11 Big Sale will include the highly-popular theme days as well as offer RM1.1 million worth of Shopee coins via in-app game, Shopee Shake.

So for unbeatable promotions, download the Shopee app at the App Store or Google Play. For details, visit www.shopee.com.my/1111. — Bernama