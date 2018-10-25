Invitation to PM to rejoin Umno a ‘naughty’ offer, Mukhriz says

Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the invitation from Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa for the prime minister to join Umno was a “naughty” offer.

He said it was illogical as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is already in the ruling party and holding the top leadership post.

“This may be a naughty offer because it is not logical. How can you invite someone who is already holding the prime ministership and the chairman of a ruling party to enter the opposition pact?” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

Yesterday, Annuar had invited Dr Mahathir to rejoin Umno after the latter had invited Umno members to join PPBM.

Asked if Annuar’s invitation was a strategy to safe Umno, Mukhriz said he had known that the Malay nationalist party had problems even before he was sacked from the party in June 2016.

Dr Mahathir had left the party in February that year.

Mukhriz said the issues in Umno are difficult to tackle as it involves the top leadership and party structure, which he said had led to corruption and mismanagement.

“Now that we have managed to beat Barisan Nasional, only then they want to offer I believe it is already too late,” he said.

“Whatever problems they are facing now, let them work on it on their own.”