Hong Kong shares end with big losses, Shanghai bounces

HONG KONG, Oct 25 — Hong Kong stocks sank today, in line with a rout across most Asian markets that followed a plunge on Wall Street, with Cathay Pacific hammered after admitting a massive passenger data hack.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.01 per cent, or 255.32 points, to 24,994.46. However, it was well off the losses of more than 2 per cent seen in the morning session.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.50 points to 2,603.80 on late afternoon bargain-buying, though the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, 0.34 per cent, or 4.42 points, to 1,292.60. — AFP