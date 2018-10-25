FeMAC to moot new framework for vocational studies

Honorary Adviser of the Federation of JPK Accredited Centres Malaysia (FeMAC) Nordin Abdul Malek speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya October 25, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Federation of JPK Accredited Centers Malaysia (FeMAC) is set to propose further empowerment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Empowerment to the government ahead of Budget 2019.

Honorary advisor Nordin Abdul Malek said the framework will be a platform for the restructuring of existing TVET programmes including the coordination of funds.

“We are ready to present the framework to the education minister, human resources minister and TVET task force chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“We believe this framework can address the existing confusions in the system such as certifications, accreditation and the issuance of certificate recognition,” he told the media at a press conference on the TVET crisis today.

Nordin said the committee will comprise academics and former official experienced in TVET as well as non-governmental organisations such as the Youth Council of Malaysia (MBM).

“We want the confusion and redundancy of the system to be solved because we are the only country in the world with seven ministries involved in TVET, while other developed countries only have one or two ministries involved.

“So, if we reduce the ministries involved and reorganise the structure, it will have a better coordination,” he said.

He reiterated FeMAC also hoped that this framework can be presented to the Economic Affairs Ministry as the adjustments that involve funds are usually done by Department of Economic Planning under the ministry.

“They have a Human Capital unit that can call all agencies, ministries and parties involved to sit together and talk transparently about the crisis experienced by TVET,” he added.