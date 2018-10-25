Johor marine police seize 450 boxes of bootleg booze in Kulai

A plainclothes policeman checking the seized boxes of contraband beer after a raid on a warehouse in the Kulai Industrial Estate near Johor Baru yesterday. — Picture courtesy of the Region Two Marine Police

JOHOR BARU, Oct 25 — The Region Two marine police seized 450 boxes of contraband beer and two vans worth RM256,400 in a warehouse raid at the Kulai Industrial Estate here yesterday.

Unit commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said two men aged 24 and 37 were arrested in the 7.30pm raid.

“In the operation, the marine police team raided the premises where they later detained two local men and seized two vans.

“Further examination of the two vans inside the premises found 450 boxes of contraband alcoholic beverages,” he said here today.

Khiu said investigators believed the contraband alcohol to have been smuggled from a neighboring country and meant for local consumption.

“The two vans are believed to have just entered the premises to load the contraband items for distribution,” he said.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.