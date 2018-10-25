Umno Youth wants Zahid removed? Not to my knowledge, wing chief says

Zahid was last week hit with 45 charges, including receiving RM21.25 million in bribes for several deals involving migrant workers while home minister. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today played down rumours that his wing is pushing for the removal of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the party president after the latter was charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Last week, Zahid was hit with 45 charges, including receiving RM21.25 million in bribes for several deals involving migrant workers while home minister.

“I have never heard of this, it is not on Umno Youth’s meeting agenda today. No, never heard of this,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.



In an earlier report today, Malay daily Sinar Harian cited an unnamed source saying that Umno Youth members will be demanding Zahid’s resignation when the wing’s executive council members meet this afternoon.



“Yes, there is a meeting, but nothing of the sort is on the agenda. One of our agenda is to discuss the Umno Youth retreat,” Asyraf explained.



Sinar Harian also reported the source saying the youth wing members also want Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to temporarily assume Zahid’s duties as president.