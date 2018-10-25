Opposition out to 'humiliate' government's electoral reform efforts, says Hanipa

Hanipa said Pakatan Harapan cannot rely on the Opposition’s support to reform the electoral system. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat today after a deputy minister said the Opposition was intent on humiliating the government on a proposed Constitutional amendment to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the problem faced by the Pakatan Harapan administration was that they cannot rely on the Opposition’s support on its plans to reform the electoral system.

“Among our agenda is on automatic (voter) registration and to lower the voting age to 18, which has been agreed upon. Therefore we need to amend the Constitution.

“Our problem is that the Pakatan Harapan government does not have two-thirds (majority in Parliament),” he said when replying to a question from Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN).

“I believe the honourable member (Pontian) may say he supports us but we cannot take that risk because you may say you support us now but because you are part of the Opposition, your intention is to humiliate the government,” said Mohamed Hanipa, flashing a cheeky grin.

A shouting match broke out almost immediately with Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (Lenggong) and Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau) slamming the deputy minister.

“We are not like you when you were the Opposition. When you were the Opposition, you were terrible, you never followed the Standing Orders. And now that you are the deputy minister you should change your attitude, be more polished,” Ismail said.

“You should reply in a polite manner, look at how the Economic Affairs Minister replies to the question, he does it courteously. You are no longer the Opposition, change your behaviour,” he said, referring to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Ahmad Maslan added that as the Opposition, they would support “good legislations”, calling on Mohamed Hanipa to conduct himself in a more professional manner.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon tried to call the house to order, saying that there were visitors in the gallery observing the unruly behaviour.

Ismail fired back: “The minister started it! He should retract his statement! He should behave like Kapar MP (Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid) who has behaved himself.”

After things calmed down, independent member lawmaker Datin Paduka Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah) asked Mohamed Hanipa how the government would ensure that the voters are matured enough to help chart the nation’s democratic future.

“It looks like after Masjid Tanah has left Umno, she has become a better person,” Mohamed Hanipa replied.

“There’s no special process to ensure maturity but in today’s technologically advanced world, I believe the youths of today are more dynamic compared to the youths of yesterday. We acknowledge their maturity process is faster due to technology.

“Teenagers own smartphones and have access to alternative information,” said Mohamed Hanipa.