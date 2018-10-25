Kinta Valley declared Malaysia’s second national geopark

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin (centre) looks at a map of Kinta Valley at the Gunung Lang Recreational Park October 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 25 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin today delcared Kinta Valley a national geopark.



This makes Kinta Valley the country’s second national geopark after the Langkawi’s Unesco Global Geopark, which is located in the northern state of Kedah.

The Kinta Valley geopark covers an area of 1,952 kilometers and encompasses two districts in Perak — the Kinta and Kampar districts.

There is a total of 18 geo-sites located in area, which includes Gunung Lang, Tambun Cave, Naga Mas Cave, Tempurung Cave, Gunung Korbu, Jeram River, Hutan Lipur Ulu Kinta, Sungai Salu Waterfall and a few more.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee Chairman Tan Kar Hing in his speech said that Kinta Valley is well known for its unique hills and mountains, and consists of historical mining heritage, geology history and several other attractive natural landscapes.

“Thus, the Kinta and Kampar districts are suitable to be developed into a Geo-trail in order to attract both local and foreign tourists,” he said at the Gunung Lang Recreational Park here.

In order to further preservation and conservation efforts of the heritage treasures, Tan said that the Kinta Valley Geopark will be placed under the management and observation of the Perak State Park Corporation (PSPC).

“We are also planning to form a Perak Tourism Action Council in order to support the PSPC in managing and preserving the identified heritage locations,” he said.

The idea of developing Kinta Valley into a national geopark was first mooted in August 2014 and received the consent from the state government.

In July 2017, Kinta Valley was evaluated by the National Geopark Evaluation Commission and was approved to be turned into a national Geopark.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin signed a special plaque to officially declare Kinta Valley a national geopark at the Gunung Lang Recreational Park here.

Also present were Sultan Nazrin’s consort Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.