Musa vs Shafie: Hundreds crowd Sabah courthouse ahead of landmark chief minister suit

Supporters from Parti Warisan Sabah gather outside the courthouse October 25, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — Hundreds of curious Sabahans have gathered outside the courthouse here this afternoon ahead of a landmark legal dispute on who is the rightful chief minister of the north Borneo state.

Datuk Seri Musa Aman is challenging the legitimacy of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the incumbent and wants the High Court to declare that he is the rightful CM, voiding the events that transpired after he was sworn in on May 10, a day after the controversial 14th general elections.

Supporters from Parti Warisan Sabah, numbering about 300 and which formed the bulk of the crowd, started converging outside the courthouse from 11am. Some were carrying banners with “We love DSSA”, referring to Shafie, while most wore white with the party’s logo.

Police have beefed up security to prevent potential clashes between Parti Warisan Sabah supporters and Barisan Nasional (BN) which backs Musa and have placed cordons to separate the two groups.

But as at 2pm, the BN side of the crowd was significantly sparse.

In a new security move, court officers started issuing limited passes to enter the courthouse and required all those entering to check in their electronic devices, including hand phones and laptops.

High Court judge Yew Jen Kie is due to hear oral submissions and arguments on the case which will ultimately decide whether Shafie’s position is legitimate in the eyes of the Constitution.

Musa is seeking a declaration from the court, among others, that he is rightful Chief Minister of Sabah appointed on May 10 by the Yang Di Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and that the swearing in of Shafie on May 12 was unconstitutional.

Musa will be represented by lawyers Tengku Fuad Ahmad and S. Vanugopal; state attorney- general Datuk Zaleha Rose will be representing Juhar while Shafie will be represented by Datuk Douglas Lind.