Five must-watch local acts at Urbanscapes 2018

PETALING JAYA, Oct 25 — Malaysia’s longest-running creative arts festival returns on November 3 and just like all previous editions, Urbanscapes 2018 will bring festival goers through a journey of arts, ideas and memorable experiences.

From the core of Kuala Lumpur to Petaling Street and Medan Pasar, the three-week long festival will also see some of Malaysia’s upcoming and established artistes taking centrestage.

Here’s our pick for the top five local acts to watch at Urbanscapes 2018. The songwriter spends most of her day writing and never thought she would be a singer one day. — Picture courtesy of Aimanness Harun (@aimannessharun/@aimanness)

1. Bil Musa

The KL-born singer-songwriter is hardly five years in her musical career but a quick glimpse of her on stage performance will tell you a different story.

Bil displays a very experienced performance during her live shows along with a very interactive persona.

A pianist and a guitarist, her musical abilities are also backed by a very strong style of writing, a skill obvious in her album Young Adults (2017).

Event: Unlimited Grooves Festival by U Mobile

Date: November 10

Venue: Chin Woo Stadium, Jalan Hang Jebat, KL Altimet (centre) ready to groove at Urbanscapes 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

2. Altimet

The 39-year-old from Petaling Jaya is no stranger to the local music industry with almost two decades of experience behind him.

At a small venue, a large stage or an international festival, Altimet has never failed to impress the audiences, whether it is his rap skills or the way he infuses the genre with classical Malaysian beats as seen with Altimet & The Kawan Band.

Event: Nu-santara

Date: November 11

Venue: Chin Woo Stadium, Jalan Hang Jebat Together with a ukulele and precise vocals, Zee feels at home on stage. — Picture courtesy of Aimanness Harun (@aimannessharun/@aimanness)

3 Zee Avi

The Sarawak-born has come a long way since 2007, when her first couple of songs on YouTube such as Poppy and No Christmas For Me gained thousands of views in a short period of time.

Her career has bloomed since with shows across Asia, stretching all the way to United States too.

On stage, the 32-year-old often displays a warm, persistent and jazzy style of singing.

It has been awhile since Zee has performed at a huge event in Malaysia such as Urbanscapes and we are excited for this one.

Event: Unlimted Grooves Festival

Date: November 8

Venue: Chin Woo Stadium, Jalan Hang Jebat Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang will set a reggae tone at Urbanscapes 2018. — Picture courtesy of Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang

4. Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang

A band with a catchy name who takes their own twist on reggae music.

Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang displays an enjoyable set as seen in their previous live shows across Malaysia and the the 10-piece outfit blends reggae with nusantara ska.

2018 has seen them venture across the country and the band's latest show has seen the strut their stuff at Bali Reggae Star Festival 2018, the biggest reggae event in South-east Asia.

Event: Alam Bunyian x Urbanscapes 2018

Date: November 5

Venue: The Bee, Publika Talitha is a sports enthusiast who loves music just as much as she loves food.

5. Talitha Tan

From posting up songs on YouTube to open mic sessions, Talitha Tan’s brand has grown since she first rose to fame about four years ago.

She has graced some big performances despite only being 22 years of age such as Good Vibes Festival 2018 and the 2017 SEA Games closing ceremony.

At Urbanscapes 2018, expect her to put in a similar show along with her guitar, where she will be dropping a fresh new EP.

Event: Talitha. Boys EP Heartbreak Party

Date: November 16

Venue: Urbanscapes House, Jalan Hang Kasturi

Malay Mail is the official media partner for creative arts festival Urbanscapes 2018, happening from November 3 to 18 across several venues in Kuala Lumpur.

