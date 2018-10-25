PKR MPs warned, but party polls panel says hands tied on dubious Julau roll

Rashid said the JPP has been made aware of the issues faced in Julau, but could do little. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) today confirmed that Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Hulu Selangor MP June Leow Hsiad Hui have been issued warning letters over party election offences.



The committee also said that it is aware of alleged irregularities in Sarawak over the Julau branch’s registration of 13,178 new members, but is unable to take any action, as only the party secretary-general has the power to do so.



“Yes, the three of them were issued warning letters. If they say they didn’t receive it, it’s probably on the way, they’ll get it soon,” PKR election committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din told Malay Mail when contacted.



“They went against ethics of the party election. There is proof, so we issued warning letters. But this is just an advice for them so that in the future, no need to be so gung-ho in the election.



“At the end of the day, we are still one family,” Rashid added. He declined to elaborate the nature of these offences.



Both Jayakumar and Leow are contesting a seat on the PKR central leadership council, while Akmal defended his position as Johor Baru PKR division leader in the state party polls on September 30.



On the issue of voter irregularities in Julau, Rashid said the JPP has been made aware of the issues faced there.



“This is not the job of the JPP, only the secretary-general can take action,” he explained.



Sarawak PKR has asked the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate alleged irregularities over the Julau branch’s registration of 13,178 new members.



State PKR information chief Vernon Aji Kedit said he had already issued a statutory declaration in support of protest letters from Julau branch chairman Semana Sawang to PKR headquarters, a copy of which he will provide to the MACC.



PKR party elections have been plagued with issues involving its e-voting system and alleged membership discrepancies, among others.