Deputy Speaker reprimands ministers, deputies for absence in Parliament

Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Cabinet members and their deputies should be more disciplined and attend the Parliament sitting as scheduled, said Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

After the absence of the Home Affairs Minister and his deputy to answer a question in Parliament today, Mohd Rashid said the ministers and deputy ministers have to manage their programmes accordingly in order to be present in Dewan Rakyat.

“The ministers and deputies are very busy and they have a schedule of the times when they should be present in the Dewan Rakyat, especially during the sitting.

“But they need to be disciplined and manage it if the minister cannot be present then the deputy should be present,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

