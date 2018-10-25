Cops checking for criminal negligence in Penang landslide that killed nine

Thaiveegan said a task force has been formed to look into the incident that killed nine foreign workers and injured four others. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 25 — The police are investigating the fatal landslide last Friday at Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong here for signs of criminal negligence.

Penang Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said a task force has been formed to look into the incident that killed nine foreign workers and injured four others.

“We will investigate under criminal negligence and look for the party responsible in terms of safety at the construction site,” he said in brief statement through WhatsApp.

The task force will be headed by the Penang criminal investigation department chief.

The Bukit Kukus landslide occurred last Friday at a construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project.

The project was already issued a stop work order just a week before the incident when 11 beams fell onto the slope below on another site of the project.

The incident is also the second fatal landslide within a year after a Tanjung Bungah landslide at a housing project killed 11 workers on October 21 last year.